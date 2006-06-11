China Pharma starts marketing pHGF

China Pharma Holdings says that it has started distribution of its hepatocyte growth-promoting Factor (pHGF) after receiving regulatory approval from China's State Food and Drug Agency.
pHGF is an extracted and purified peptide that promotes repair and growth in liver cells, which is indicated for the adjunct treatment of hepatitis at various stages. This product is manufactured at the company's Good Manufacturing Practice-standard facility in Haikou and it is currently available as an injectable form in 20mg per vial strength.
According to recent data from the World Health Organization, hepatitis B is a serious health problem in China with carrier rate of around 10%, among one of the highest in the world, said the company.
