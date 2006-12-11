China's statin market set to grow

The cholesterol-lowering/dyslipidemia drug market in China will double by 2010 at a 15% compound annual growth rate, according to new research from Decision Resources. Statins, and Merck & Co's Zocor (simvastatin) in particular, will continue to dominate the market with sales of $147.0 million in 2010. The report, entitled Dyslipidemia in China, shows that the majority of China's dyslipidemia population in 2005 resided in the poorer rural regions and were unable to benefit from western drug treatment because, among other things, of a lack of private funds and limited reimbursement.
"The dyslipidemia drug market is constrained by the high rate of poverty across China, which prevents two thirds of China's rural population from accessing medical care or paying for long term dyslipidemia therapy," said Nikhil Mehta, analyst at Decision Resources, noting that a year's course of statin therapy can account for 60% or more of the annual income of the average Chinese farmer treated at a grade 3 hospital.
