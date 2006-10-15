China' SFDA clears China Pharma's granisetron

China Pharma Holdings say it has received approval from the Chinese State Food and Drug Administration (SFDA) to manufacture and market its granisetron HCl injection. This is a generic version of GlaxoSmithKline's Kytril.

The product is indicated for the prevention of nausea and vomiting associated with radiation treatment and chemotherapy in cancer patients. It is a highly-selective receptor antagonist against 5-hydroxytryptamine 3(5-HT3), which is produced during chemotherapy and radiation treatment that triggers emetic reactions in these patients. Granisetron is a prescription drug and is administered within 30 minutes before initiation of chemotherapy treatment.

China Pharma intends to market this product exclusively within the greater China area. Currently, sales statistics for granisetron products in China are not available, however, the market for injectable granisetron is valued over $1.0 billion in the USA and Canada.