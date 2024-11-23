China Tightens Scrutiny Of Drug Ads

The Chinese government is to increase its scrutiny of television andnewspaper advertisements to ensure the promotion of medicines and medical equipment and services is authentic, scientific and legal, reports Chinese Medical News.
The State Administration of Industry and Commerce, the state agency in charge of the advertising sector, has issued a circular calling for the industry, commerce bureaux and health departments to improve their examination and supervision of such advertisements.
The SAIC says that in April, 49% of medical ads published in China's main newspapers, or 1,799 out of a total 3,649 promotions, failed to follow the stipulations of China's advertising laws. In future, says the circular, companies violating the laws will be temporarily banned from advertising their products and subject to severe penalties.
