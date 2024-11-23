China To Boost Competitive New Drugs

New medicines should make up 25% of Chinese drug output by the year 2000, rising to 30% in 2010, says Zheng Xiaoyu, director of the State Pharmaceutical Administration.

10 new drugs will be developed in the next five years, which will be the first of their kinds on the domestic and world markets, he said in Beijing; work will focus on drug protected by intellectual property rights. China will promote the introduction of advanced foreign science and technology to the industry, and set up 10 medical enterprises and groups with a sales volume over 5 billion renminbi ($599 million) each in the next 15 years.

Exports will be promoted, and 80% of new drugs should meet world standards by 2010, he said. Since 1993, over 40 foreign patented drugs have obtained administrative protection in China, and he urged local firms to cooperate with their makers.