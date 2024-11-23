Chinese Drug Marketing In Africa

China's Beijing COTEC New Technologies Cooperation reports good salesof its Cotecxin antimalarial drug in Africa, particularly in Kenya, notes ChinaAfrica. COTEC has gradually developed a marketing network by acquainting doctors and pharmacists with Cotecxin. 20% of all doctors in Kenya have attended its introduction seminars.
Doctors and retailers who have used or sold Cotecxin have reportedly been rewarded with bonuses or price cuts. To improve sales, the company has developed small doses for children, powder form doses and packaging in Swahili.
- The Shanghai authorities are to give funds and preferential treatment to local drug firms to help them compete against multinationals locally. But, they add, local firms must compete internationally with the multinationals, reports the CDBW.
