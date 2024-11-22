CHINESE DRUG PRODUCTION IN 1991

Chinese pharmaceutical production was valued at 39.9 billion yuan ($7.4 billion) in 1991, reports the People's Daily, quoted in Pharma Japan.

Profits for the sector were up 27% to 5 billion yuan ($917.4 million), with domestic turnover rising 25% to 20 billion yuan ($3.7 billion) and exports advancing 12% to 3.6 billion yuan ($660.5 million).

The report notes that production targets for the year had been met well ahead of schedule. The favorable results had been achieved as a result of the industry exerting "all-out efforts toward technical innovation with a view to improvement of product quality," according to Ma Ding, a spokesman for the State Pharmaceuticals Administrative Bureau. Production levels had been maintained at satisfactory levels "despite the damage done by the great floods and calamities that hit many parts of the country last year," he added.