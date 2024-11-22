CHINESE DRUG PRODUCTION IN 1991

Chinese pharmaceutical production was valued at 39.9 billion yuan ($7.4 billion) in 1991, reports the People's Daily, quoted in Pharma Japan.
Profits for the sector were up 27% to 5 billion yuan ($917.4 million), with domestic turnover rising 25% to 20 billion yuan ($3.7 billion) and exports advancing 12% to 3.6 billion yuan ($660.5 million).
The report notes that production targets for the year had been met well ahead of schedule. The favorable results had been achieved as a result of the industry exerting "all-out efforts toward technical innovation with a view to improvement of product quality," according to Ma Ding, a spokesman for the State Pharmaceuticals Administrative Bureau. Production levels had been maintained at satisfactory levels "despite the damage done by the great floods and calamities that hit many parts of the country last year," he added.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze