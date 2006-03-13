Chinese govt grant for AXM Pharma

California, USA-based AXM Pharma, a manufacturer of proprietary and generic pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products for the Chinese and other Asian markets, says that it received notification from the Shenyang Municipal Government that it has been approved for a 10.0 million renminbi ($1.2 million) grant.

The proceeds are anticipated to be available to the company in three to five months and are expected to be used to expand existing operations, as well as for working capital and other general corporate purposes, the US company says.