Chinese Invest In Pharmaceuticals

The Tianyang Pharmaceuticals Company in Tianchang in China's Anhui province plans to invest 12 million renminbi ($1.44 million) in 1997 in the installation of a new line for the production of 10 million bottles of infusions a year, according to China Foreign Trade. Next year, the firm expects to achieve an output value of 100 million renminbi, and a profit of 10 million renminbi. 1n 1998, it will invest 15 million renminbi in the setting up of a line producing 100 million units of powdered pharmaceuticals, which will increase the firm's total output of 160 million renminbi.