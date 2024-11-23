Chinese Medical Industry News

Saturday 23 November 2024

14 July 1996

The total value of medical industry production in China last year was 100 billion renminbi ($12 billion), reports the Beijing Review. China is currently administering a project to improve the scientific and technological level of pharmaceuticals, including new studies on the development of new drugs. It is also focusing on the development of traditional Chinese medicines, a key state project.

- China's State Statistical Bureau has reported that the country exported 136,774 tones of medicinal materials in 1995, notes China Foreign Trade. The month with the highest exports last year was December, with 16,866 tons.

- Five drugs now on the Chinese market have been developed by domestic manufacturers using genetic engineering techniques, reports the Beijing Review. Over 10 medicines and vaccines are at an experimental stage. Chinese scientists are reported to be having particular success in developing drugs against various cancers.

