CHINESE MEDICAL SCIENCE VILLAGE

A "medical science village" has started operation in Zhuhai in the Chinese province of Guangdong. The village covers an area of ten hectares and has a total investment of 100 million yuan ($19.4 million). It will gather data on the clinical applications of traditional Chinese medicine, and develop and produce new medicines, reports the Xinhua news agency.

It will establish 50 pharmaceutical science research laboratories and 200 special institutes, to be named after famous professors of traditional Chinese medicine. The China State Traditional Pharmaceutical Administration has established an office in Zhuhai in order to co-operate with the new village to organize imports and exports of traditional Chinese medicine.

- China has exempted condoms from import duty following the adoption of the Commodities Name and Code Coordin-ation System, an international system of commodity tariff classification.