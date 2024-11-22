CHINESE MEDICAL SCIENCE VILLAGE

A "medical science village" has started operation in Zhuhai in the Chinese province of Guangdong. The village covers an area of ten hectares and has a total investment of 100 million yuan ($19.4 million). It will gather data on the clinical applications of traditional Chinese medicine, and develop and produce new medicines, reports the Xinhua news agency.
It will establish 50 pharmaceutical science research laboratories and 200 special institutes, to be named after famous professors of traditional Chinese medicine. The China State Traditional Pharmaceutical Administration has established an office in Zhuhai in order to co-operate with the new village to organize imports and exports of traditional Chinese medicine.
- China has exempted condoms from import duty following the adoption of the Commodities Name and Code Coordin-ation System, an international system of commodity tariff classification.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze