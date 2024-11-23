Chinese Pharma Industry News

After four consecutive years of rapid growth averaging 23% a year, in 1994 China's pharmaceutical industry expanded by a further 13%, say local reports. State-owned enterprises contributed a great deal to this growth; they account for about 22% of the industry nationwide, and produced 65% of the sector's total output in 1994. Their sales and gross profits accounted for 81% and 91.3% of the national total.
Of the state-owned drug enterprises, the NorthEast China Pharmaceutical group Co, North China Pharmaceutical Group, harbin Pharmaceutical Factory and six others were among China's top 500 industrial enterprises in 1994, the sources note.
Moves To Ban Fake Drugs meantime, China's State Pharmaceutical Administration says over 80,000 cases of production and sales of substandard or fake medicines have been uncovered in the country since 1985. State Councillor Geng Peiyung has asked the SPA to begin a nationwide inspection early this year of all organizations producing and marketing medicines (Marketletter february 5).
