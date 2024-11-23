Chinese Sales of Joint-Venture Drugs Growing

The China Pharmaceutical Commerce Association reports that sales ofjoint-venture drugs grew 2.8% in 1996, while sales of imported drugs fell by about the same percentage. Domestically-made drug sales remained static.

The 10 top-selling drugs in the second half of 1996 were Motilium (domperidone maleate), penicillin injection, cefazolin sodium injection, Contac capsules (chlorpheniramine maleate), ampicillin injection, ceftriaxone tablets, the intravenous nutrition product Intralipid, Capoten (captopril), Fenbid (ibuprofen) and Daktarin (miconazole). Of these, six were joint-venture-made products.