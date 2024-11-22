Chinoin Gets First Hungarian ISO 9001

Hungary's second leading pharmaceutical company Chinoin (51% owned by French drugmaker Sanofi) is the first drug company in the country and in all of eastern Europe to obtain ISO 9001 certification for all its facilities.

It says this distinction constitutes an international acknowledgement of the quality of research and development, manufacturing and commercial services at Chinoin, and allows the company to join the rather restricted league of worldclass pharmaceutical companies which have ISO 9001 certification.

Chinoin adds that this strengthens the trust placed in the company by its present and potential partners, and within the company it is a driving and mobilizing force in terms of industrial strategy. In Hungary, it adds, although the procedure has only recently been implemented, some 70 companies have already obtained one of the ISO certifications.