Chinoin Gets First Hungarian ISO 9001

Hungary's second leading pharmaceutical company Chinoin (51% owned by French drugmaker Sanofi) is the first drug company in the country and in all of eastern Europe to obtain ISO 9001 certification for all its facilities.
It says this distinction constitutes an international acknowledgement of the quality of research and development, manufacturing and commercial services at Chinoin, and allows the company to join the rather restricted league of worldclass pharmaceutical companies which have ISO 9001 certification.
Chinoin adds that this strengthens the trust placed in the company by its present and potential partners, and within the company it is a driving and mobilizing force in terms of industrial strategy. In Hungary, it adds, although the procedure has only recently been implemented, some 70 companies have already obtained one of the ISO certifications.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze