Chinoin opens $37 million R&D plant

Chinoin, the fourth-largest drugmaker in Hungary, has opened a new R&Dcenter in the country, at a cost of $37 million. Philippe Besse, the company's president, said the development underlined its intention to benefit from the innovative work of Hungarian researchers. Chinoin has a 6.3% share of the Hungarian drug market and exports last year reached 87 million euros ($73.6 million).
French firm Sanofi-Synthelabo acquired Chinoin nine years ago and has invested some $216 million in the development of Chinoin's research and industrial facilities over this period. The new center comprises a discovery research section, and areas for preclinical and chemical development.
