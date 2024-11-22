Chiron And Univax In Vaccines Collaboration

Chiron and Univax have signed an agreement in principle giving Univax exclusive worldwide rights to Chiron's Biocine unit's vaccines for the development of a new family of human immunotherapeutic products. The collaboration makes reference to and capitalizes on the concurrently-announced proposed merger of Univax and North American Biologicals (see page 5).

The initial program will involve the development of a cytomegalovirus hyperimmune globulin product to prevent and treat CMV infections. Preliminary laboratory evaluation of antibody titers in the blood of human subjects immunized with Biocine's candidate CMV vaccine indicate that the plasma could contain significantly higher levels of CMV-neutralizing antibodies than currently-available screened plasma. The higher level of specific antibodies may allow the product to be given in lower doses, with a potential for fewer side effects, shorter infusion times and improved efficacy. In addition, the higher titers may allow for intramuscular administration, or the use of the agent in therapeutic areas not served by current products. Biocine has completed a Phase I trial of the CMV vaccine and based on the safety profile and immunogenicity is planning to move on to Phase II trials. Phase I/II trials of the CMV IGIV product are slated for next year.

Under the terms of the agreement, Univax will have an option to license each of Biocine's vaccines, including its herpes and hepatitis C vaccines, to develop IGIV products. Chiron will receive milestone payments and will share in future profits. The collaboration is also exploring the combination of Biocine's MF59 adjuvant with third-party vaccines for development of IGIV products.