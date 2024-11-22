Chiron/Progenitor Gene Therapy Deal

Chiron and Progenitor, a subsidiary of Interneuron Pharmaceuticals, have signed an agreement to collaborate in the development and commercialization of the latter's proprietary gene therapy technology.

Under the agreement, Chiron and Progenitor will collaborate in selected cancer fields, and Chiron gains a license for vector technology applicable to a number of therapeutic and vaccine products for certain cancers, cardiovascular disorders and infectious diseases. The two companies will also develop jointly Progenitor's lead gene therapy product for the treatment of solid-tumor cancers, for which Chiron will supply clinical and commercial manufacturing facilities.

Upon execution of the agreement, Progenitor received an initial payment of $2.5 million, up to $750,000 of which is committed to start up nonviral gene therapy manufacturing costs at Chiron. Royalties and milestone payments could reach a total of $50 million.