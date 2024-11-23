Chiroscience Gets First Product Approval

Chiroscience has reported that its lead product, the analgesic dexketoprofen, has been launched onto the market in Spain by partner Laboratorios Menarini SA, the local subsidiary of Italian group Menarini.
Dexketoprofen is a single-isomer version of the widely used non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug ketoprofen, which makes sales in excess of $500 million worldwide. Dexketoprofen is thought to offer equivalent analgesic and anti-inflammatory efficacy to the racemic version but with greater tolerability.
Menarini has launched the drug under the trade name Enantyum in 12.5mg and 25mg tablet forms. Further launches and regulatory approvals in other European markets are expected during 1997, according to Chiroscience.
