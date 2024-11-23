Chiroscience Presents Anesthetic Data

Chiroscience of the UK has presented preliminary Phase III data on itssingle-isomer anesthetic levobupivacaine, which show that the drug is as effective as bupivacaine for providing analgesia during labor. The company said that the results were in line with expectations, supporting the equivalent efficacy of the two products, while other trials have demonstrated a superior safety profile for levobupivacaine. Chiroscience plans to file for approval of levobupivacaine in Europe by end-1997, and in the USA next April.
