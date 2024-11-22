Chiroscience's First Single-Isomer Drug

Chiroscience has announced that its collaborative partner Menarini has been granted technical approval in Spain for dexketoprofen, a new analgesic drug. Dexketoprofen is a single-isomer version of the non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug ketoprofen, which offers significant benefits over the racemic form.
Menarini will be launching the drug under the brand name Enantyum, in 12.5mg and 25mg TRIS tablet forms. A roll-out of the product in other European countries is expected to follow closely on the heels of the Spanish launch. John Padfield, chief executive of Chiroscience, said that the company was delighted with the approval. "This will be our first single-isomer product to be launched and demonstrates our ability to bring effective drugs to the marketplace quickly and efficiently."
