Chiroscience use Ductch Elm disease enzyme

- Chiroscience of the UK has cloned an enzyme present in the Dutch Elm disease fungus, Ophiostomi novoulmi, which can be used in the hydrolysis of an ester precursor of ketoprofen to its single-isomer form, dexketoprofen. The company is applying the discovery to the large-scale production of dexketoprofen for its partner Menarini. Dexketoprofen, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory with advantages over the racemate version, is in the late stages of regulatory review in Spain and a launch is expected there in 1995, according to Chiroscience.