CHMP recommends use of Schering's Betaferon for early MS

German drugmaker Schering AG has received a positive opinion from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use, recommending that the European Commission grants a label extension for its multiple sclerosis drug Betaferon (interferon beta-1b) to add the treatment of the first clinical event suggestive of MS to its existing indications. A decision by the EC is expected by the summer. The CHMP decision is based on results from the international BENEFIT study which showed that Betaferon 250mcg treatment in the early phase of the disease reduced the risk of developing clinically definite MS 50% versus placebo.