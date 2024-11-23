CholestaGel Shows Promise

- GelTex' non-absorbable cholesterol-reducer, CholestaGel, can significantly reduce low density lipoprotein levels compared to placebo, according to preliminary results of a Phase IIa study. The drug seems to be four to five times more potent in this regard than cholestyramine. GelTex is now planning a Phase IIb dose-refining study which it intends to begin in mid-1996. The company notes it is also conducting a Phase IIb trial of RenaGel, for the control of elevated phosphorus levels in chronic kidney failure patients.