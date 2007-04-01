CHR-2797 enters Ph II trial in AML

Oxford, UK-based Chroma Therapeutics says that its oral, once-daily experimental cancer therapy CHR-2797 has entered its first Phase II trial, in elderly patients with treatment refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML).
Chroma recently completed a dose-ascending Phase I study where patients with hematological malignancies were treated for up to three months with CHR-2797. Encouraging signs of efficacy were noted in a significant proportion of the AML patients treated, according to chief executive Ian Nicholson. In addition to being studied in hematological indications, CHR-2797 is currently being evaluated as a treatment for solid tumors in two Phase I studies, as monotherapy and in combination with chemotherapy. The firm plans to present data from the ongoing monotherapy study at the forthcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology meeting.
Based on current progress, Chroma anticipates commencing further Phase II studies with CHR-2797 in solid tumors and hematological malignancies during 2007. CHR-2797 was originally licensed from UK drugmaker Vernalis.
