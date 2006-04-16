Cialis sees good efficacy despite SC injury

Lilly ICOS has presented strong data on its erectile dysfunction drug, Clialis (tadalafil), at the 21st Congress of the European Association of Urology, held in Paris, France.

Patients who had ED secondary to traumatic spinal cord injury treated with Cialis saw their International Index of Erectile Function Erectile Function Domain scores improve from a mean baseline score of 13.5 to a score of 22.6 at endpoint versus placebo-treated patients with a mean baseline score of 13.0 and 13.6, respectively. The firm noted that an improvement of 4.0 points or more in the IIEF domain score reflects a clinically meaningful change.