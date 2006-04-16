Cialis sees good efficacy despite SC injury

Lilly ICOS has presented strong data on its erectile dysfunction drug, Clialis (tadalafil), at the 21st Congress of the European Association of Urology, held in Paris, France.
Patients who had ED secondary to traumatic spinal cord injury treated with Cialis saw their International Index of Erectile Function Erectile Function Domain scores improve from a mean baseline score of 13.5 to a score of 22.6 at endpoint versus placebo-treated patients with a mean baseline score of 13.0 and 13.6, respectively. The firm noted that an improvement of 4.0 points or more in the IIEF domain score reflects a clinically meaningful change.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze