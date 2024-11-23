Saturday 23 November 2024

Ciba Chief Tours Hong Kong And China

11 September 1994

Alex Krauer, chairman of Swiss chemical and pharmaceutical company Ciba, Jacques Barman, executive committee member with responsibility for the Asia region, and other Ciba representatives in the region, have just completed a nine-day tour of Hong Kong and China for business talks and to further links with the area.

Ciba has committed over $250 million to investments in the People's Republic of China since the company signed its first joint venture in 1987. The tour visited branches of Ciba in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Qingdao and Beijing for discussions with management, partners and the authorities concerning current and future ventures.

In 1993, Ciba was the first international chemical company to be granted a wholly-owned holding company by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Trade and Economic Cooperation. "We believe this is a reflection of the Beijing authorities' recognition of the problems of fragmentation which the joint-venture law can force on a multitechnology company like Ciba," said Dr Barman.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze