Clarinol CLA cuts body fat in obese patients

USA-based Lipid Nutrition, part of the Loders Croklaan group, says that research published in the British Journal of Nutrition indicates that its product Clarinol CLA, a conjugated linoleic acid-based safflower oil derivative, brings about a reduction in body fat without the need for additional exercise.

The article, which includes data from a placebo-controlled study, shows that subjects using the supplement for a threemonth period lost an average of 2kg of fat from around the waist and leg area compared with those in the control group. Moreover, the weight-loss patterns differed between the genders, with women showing a greater fat reduction around the legs and waist, whereas males in the study tended to lose weight from the stomach and mid-section. The firm added that the overall body weight, hip/waist ratio and body mass index' of patients receiving the supplement were reduced relative to placebo.

According to Marianne O'Shea, director of nutrition for the company, the study confirms that the product can help shape the body. Dr O'shea added that, "with so many overweight and obese people out there for weight loss, it is important to find healthy ways to decrease body fat."