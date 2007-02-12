CLEA/IVS/Artemis enter rodent model accord

Japanese companies CLEA Japan and In Vivo Science, together with Germany's Artemis Pharmaceuticals GmbH, have formed a strategic alliance for the generation, marketing and delivery of genetically-engineered mouse models for the Japanese market. This accord combines Artemis' technology platform in mouse genetics and genomics with CLEA's and IVS' industry-leading position in Japan in rodent breeding, quality control, marketing and distribution, the firms noted.
Artemis has developed and validated methods to modulate gene expression in a mouse in an inducible fashion and the firm has the capability to replace mouse genes with their human ortholog and knock down gene expression using shRNA in a high throughput and rapid fashion. Based on its own or in-licensed intellectual property, Artemis has full freedom to operate in the Japanese market, the firms stated.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze