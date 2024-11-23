Clinton's Return: Status Quo For The Industry

The US election results were a positive for the drug industry, Hemant Shah of HKS & Co has told the Marketletter, pointing to a continued status quo with no increased regulatory pressure. The results were not good for managed care, because any substantial reform is unlikely for the next year or two.
On Food and Drug Administration reform, he said the agency has become pretty efficient on its own, with approval times already down. Trying to shorten testing requirements is playing with fire; any resulting deaths or serious injuries might push the pendulum all the way back. He was unsure if Dr Kessler would remain.
Drug stocks (see also page 9) have reflected the election results, he said, and doubted if there was more upside left from this. He is still negative on the sector as a whole, since it is too richly valued. Mr Shah said he looks for value rather than being a momentum player, and cannot see much value in the sector right now.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze