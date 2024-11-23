Saturday 23 November 2024

ClinTrials Revenue Increase

4 March 1996

- ClinTrials Research said that for the fourth quarter of 1995 it achieved revenues of $16.6 million, an increase of 42%. Net income grew 33% to $1.1 million and earnings per share were $0.12, compared with $0.09 in the 1994 fourth quarter. For the full year, revenues rose 3% to $57.8 million, compared with $42.9 million in 1994. Net income was $3.6 million, up 67%, and EPS were $0.40, also up 67% on the previous year.

William O'Neil, chairman and chief executive said: "the excellent operating performance in 1995 reflects the comp-any's across-the-board quality performance of services for its pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device clients." Significant contributions in the development of drugs for its clients were made during the year in the areas of asthma, endocrinology, antiviral, central nervous system disorders, transplantation and oncology.

