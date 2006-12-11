Friday 22 November 2024

CML treatment Sprycel launched in UK

11 December 2006

USA-based drug major Bristol-Myers Squibb has announced the UK launch of Sprycel (dasatinib), its drug for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia in patients who are resistant or intolerant to imatinib therapy. The agent is an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that has been shown to suppress the proliferation of diseased cells.

B-MS explained that, unlike currently available CML therapies, Sprycel targets two forms of the Bcr-Abl protein, thereby reducing the likelihood that treatment resistance will develop. The firm added that patients who are already resistant to therapy can be treated with the drug, which has been shown to inhibit a wide range of Bcr-Abl mutations in vitro.

The agent is approved for the treatment of CML and Philadelphia chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia (Ph+ ALL) by both the European Medicines Agency (EMEA) and the US Food and Drug Administration (Marketletters July 10 and November 27), and has been granted Orphan Drug status on both sides of the Atlantic.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze