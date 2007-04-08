Codexis licenses its Biocatalyst Panels to Merck & Co

Codexis, a privately-held US biotechnology firm, has signed a technology collaboration with drug major Merck & Co, under which the latter will become the first subscriber to the new Codex Biocatalyst Panels, a next-generation biocatalysis research product. According to the firms, the Codex Panels enable pharmaceutical manufacturers to harness the power of biocatalysts to increase R&D and manufacturing productivity while significantly reducing cost. Under the terms of the three-year deal, Merck will gain non-exclusive access to proprietary Codexis biocatalysts for in-house application to its pipeline. Additional terms of the accord were not disclosed.
