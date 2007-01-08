Colazal cleared for pediatric use by FDA

US drugmaker Salix Pharmaceuticals, a specialist developer of drugs for gastrointestinal diseases, says that the Food and Drug Administration has approved its ulcerative collitis treatment Colazal (balsalazide disodium) for pediatric patients. Specifically, the 750mg dosage of the drug received regulatory clearance as a therapy for mildly-to-moderately-active forms of the condition.

The product, which received FDA approval as a treatment for UC in adult patients in July 2000 (Marketletters passim), was also granted Orphan Drug designation for the pediatric indication.