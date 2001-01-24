Combined CV787 and Taxotere for advanced prostate cancer

Researchers at US firm Calydon have reported a novel therapeuticstrategy for treating advance prostate cancer that combines a genetically-modified adenovirus, CV787, with taxone chemotherapeutic agents. Calydon plans to test the combination therapy in a Phase I/II clinical trial early this year.

In their study, reported in Cancer Research (January 15), the Calydon researchers, using an animal model of human prostate cancer, demonstrated a significant antitumor effect and the potential for a single-dose curative therapeutic. The combination of the taxanes, Taxol (paclitaxel; Bristol-Myers Squibb) and Taxotere (docetaxel; Aventis) and Calydon's CV787 created a wide 1,000:1 window of efficacy without toxicity in a mouse model, and the researchers believe that the combination of CV787 and docetaxel could be used to effectively treat patients with metastatic prostate cancer.