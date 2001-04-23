"Compensate pharma for R&D:" Ugandan Pres

As a way of reducing the prices of HIV/AIDS drugs, national governmentsshould compensate pharmaceutical manufacturers for their R&D, according to the President of Uganda, Yoweri Museveni.

Speaking at a meeting organized by the Ugandan government aimed at promoting and building international support for an Africa-led agenda on HIV/AIDS care (Marketletter April 23), he said that pharmaceutical manufacturers "are not philanthropists so I'll not waste my time trying to make them so," note Reuters reports of his comments. What governments should be doing is negotiating and paying them for the R&D so they can lower their prices, he said.