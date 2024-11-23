Condoms Are Effective In HIV Protection

Consistent use of condoms for heterosexual intercourse is highly effective in preventing the transmission of HIV among couples where one partner is HIV positive, according to a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine (August 11).

The study evaluated HIV-negative subjects whose only risk of HIV infection was a stable heterosexual relationship with an HIV-infected partner. A total of 304 HIV-negative subjects (196 women and 108 men) were followed for an average of 20 months. Of the 256 couples who continued to have sexual relations for more than three months after enrollment in the study, only 124 used condoms consistently for vaginal and anal intercourse. Among these couples, none of the negative partners became infected with HIV, despite a total of 15,000 episodes of intercourse. Among couples who used condoms inconsistently, say the researchers, the rate of seroconversion was 4.8 per 100 person-years.