Conferences this month

- The Center for Business Intelligence is holding a conference onGeneric Drugs on November 29-30 in Washington, DC. One of the speakers will be Senator Henry Waxman. Further details are available from Glen Mansaeu, phone (in USA): 800 767 9499; fax: +1 781 939 2466; e-mail:glenm@cbinet.com, mentioning priority code HB169PR;

- The full cost of developing a new prescription drug will be discussed at a meeting on November 30, held in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Speakers include Merck & Co chief executive Raymond Gilmartin. Details are available from the Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development, fax: +1 617 636 2425.