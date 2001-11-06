Conferences this month

- The Center for Business Intelligence is holding a conference onGeneric Drugs on November 29-30 in Washington, DC. One of the speakers will be Senator Henry Waxman. Further details are available from Glen Mansaeu, phone (in USA): 800 767 9499; fax: +1 781 939 2466; e-mail:glenm@cbinet.com, mentioning priority code HB169PR;
- The full cost of developing a new prescription drug will be discussed at a meeting on November 30, held in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Speakers include Merck & Co chief executive Raymond Gilmartin. Details are available from the Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development, fax: +1 617 636 2425.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze