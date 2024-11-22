Connaught's Typhim Vi Launched In USA

Connaught Laboratories has launched its Typhim Vi single-dose typhoid vaccine onto the market in the USA. It is the first vaccine to become available for the prevention of typhoid fever in patients aged two years or older in the USA, and is given in a single, 0.5ml intramuscular dose.

Trials in Nepal have indicated that the protective efficacy of the vaccine is 74% over a 20-month follow-up period, and similar studies in South Africa suggest an overall protective efficacy of 55% over three years. The vaccine is intended for use by travellers to areas where the disease is endemic or epidemic. Connaught says the singe-dose will increase the likelihood of patient compliance compared to the existing oral or injectable multidose, alternate day regimens.