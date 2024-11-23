Connetics Abandons Gamma Interferon

Shares in US firm Connetics Corp dropped $4.44 to $5.06 on the day thecompany announced that, based on the results of a 555-patient Phase III trial, it was abandoning plans to file for approval of gamma interferon for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.

IFN gamma, because it is already marketed by Genentech as Actimmune for the treatment of chronic granulomatous disease, was expected to have a higher probability of reaching the market. This view was supported by robust data from an earlier Phase II study in 83 patients. The percentage improvement over baseline in this study was 19.8% for placebo plus topical steroids and 34.6% for IFN gamma plus topical steroids (Marketletter July 28).

However, Connetics says that in the Phase III trial, no acceptable therapeutic response with respect to the primary clinical endpoint - a composite clinical severity index based on erythema (redness of the skin), papulation (swelling) and excoriation (scratch marks) - was noted. It adds that it will continue to evaluate the drug in a Phase II trial for the treatment of keloids.