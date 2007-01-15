Consortium poised to buy France's Ethypharm

Two investment funds and three industrial companies are reportedly in the running to acquire French formulations firm Ethypharma. However, offers are said to reflect a lower valuation than in 2001 when the enterprise failed to list on the Bourse.

The bidders include two Indian groups, a European company and three industrial enterprises. The current sale values the company less than 300.0 million euros ($389.7 million) with a value of over 600.0 million euros in 2001.

Founded in 1997, Ethypharm is involved in developing new formulations of innovative drugs for major groups, especially slow-release and other formulation technologies. In 2005, the firm's sales reached 112.0 million euros.