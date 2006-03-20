Coratus Genetics suspends VEGF trial

USA-based Corautus Genetics says that it has temporarily suspended a Phase IIb clinical trial of its investigational VEGF-2 biologic, for the treatment of severe angina, following a request from fellow US firm Boston Scientific related to concerns associated with its Stiletto endocardial direct injection catheter system, which is being used in the program.

Boston made the request as a result of three cases of pericardial effusion that occurred during the study, which do not appear to be related to the drug under assessment. Richard Otto, Corautus' president, said that safety concerns take precedence over any other issues, adding that Boston had agreed to fully investigate the issues associated with its catheter system. Mr Otto added that the firm was looking forward to resuming the trial and remains confident that VEGF-2 will prove beneficial in the treatment of angina.