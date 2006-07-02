Cordis' new stent approved for use in Europe

The USA's Cordis Corp, a world-leader in the drug-eluting stent market, says that its Cypher Select Plus has become the first third-generation drug-eluting stent to receive the European Community mark of approval.
The company, which is owned by US health care major Johnson & Johnson, says it will introduce the product in Europe in September, with a full market launch by the end of the year.
According to Cordis, its enhanced stent delivery system, offers exceptional deliverability, noting that, in addition to its flexible stent design and short tip, it features hydrophilic coating technology that is "significantly more lubricious" than previous Cypher Stent products, thus "greatly increasing a physician's ability to successfully navigate challenging coronary arteries."
