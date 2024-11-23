Cortecs' H pylori Test In Japan

Cortecs has signed an exclusive sales and distribution agreement for its entire range of Helicobacter pylori test kits with Zenyaku Kogyo of Japan. H pylori infection has been linked to peptic ulcers, gastritis and possibly gastric cancer.
Zenyaku will undertake registration of the kits and will market and distribute them on launch, which is expected to be in 1995. The agreement includes minimum sales expectations and milestone payments for Cortecs. The first product to reach the Japanese market will likely be the Helisal Rapid Blood test, which was launched in the UK recently.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze