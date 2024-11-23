Cortecs' H pylori Test In Japan

Cortecs has signed an exclusive sales and distribution agreement for its entire range of Helicobacter pylori test kits with Zenyaku Kogyo of Japan. H pylori infection has been linked to peptic ulcers, gastritis and possibly gastric cancer.

Zenyaku will undertake registration of the kits and will market and distribute them on launch, which is expected to be in 1995. The agreement includes minimum sales expectations and milestone payments for Cortecs. The first product to reach the Japanese market will likely be the Helisal Rapid Blood test, which was launched in the UK recently.