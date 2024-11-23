Cortecs' Pseudostat Shows Promise In Phase I/II

Final results of Cortecs' Phase I/II trial of Pseudostat, its oral therapeutic vaccine against Pseudomonas infection of the lung, have suggested that the drug has a significant clinical effect. The final results were reported May 13 and expand the preliminary analysis of the data reported last year.

The open-label study was carried out in Australia in nine patients with bronchiectasis, an obstructive disease of the lungs which is often associated with respiratory infections with Ps aeruginosa and other pathogens. The results show that, after oral vaccination, these patients exhibited a specific T lymphocyte response to Ps aeruginosa.

In addition, there was a marked (seven-fold) reduction in the white cell content of the sputum. Pseudostat was given several times over the course of the study and a progressive improvement in responses was observed. Within 28 days of discontinuing treatment, sputum white cell counts were rising again.