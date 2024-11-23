Corvas Selects Lead Antithrombotic

- Corvas has selected a lead antithrombotic, called NAPc2, from its stable of compounds derived from the hookworm. The molecular cloning and anticoagulant properties of the drug are discussed in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (March 5). NAPc2 should enter clinical testing for venous thromboses in 1997. Meantime, the company notes that NAPc2 inhibits the enzymatic complex of Factor VIIa and tissue factor by a unique mechanism of action, and appears to be almost 1,000 times more potent than low-molecular weight heparin (enoxaparin).