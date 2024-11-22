Cost And Other Benefits Of OTCs To Over-65s

Americans aged 65 and over use at least 25% of all over-the-counter products in the USA, even though they make up only 12.7% of the population, says the new edition of Aging and Health: The Role of Self-Medication, published by the US Nonprescription Drug Manufacturers Association.

One reason for this is that more conditions for which OTCs are used, such as arthritis, insomnia and constipation, become more prevalent with aging, says the study. The most frequently reported everyday health problems of older Americans are arthritis and rheumatism, sleeping problems, muscle aches and pains, upset stomach, overweight, headaches, colds and bunions/corns/callouses.

However, out of the estimated total of $938 billion spent on health care in the USA in 1994, almost $14 billion was accounted for by nonprescription medicines - less than two cents in every health care dollar. And the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that in 1993, the average household headed by a person aged 65 or over spent $460 on prescription drugs, and only $108 on nonprescription drugs.