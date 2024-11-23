"Cost-Effectiveness" Of Lilly's Zyprexa

A new study, presented at the WCBP by Dennis Reviki of MedtapInternational, Maryland, USA, demonstrates that Eli Lilly's Zyprexa (olanzapine) may help to reduce the long-term treatment costs of schizophrenia compared to haloperidol.

The estimated direct treatment cost in the USA for Zyprexa over a period of five years was $94,793. This compares favorably to haloperidol, which was estimated to cost $94,253 for the same period. Meanwhile, another study demonstrated that "after six weeks, patients treated with Zyprexa were significantly more motivated, more curious, more enthusiastic and had a greater sense of purpose than patients treated with haloperidol."