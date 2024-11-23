Court Battle Over For Apotex And Merck

A Canadian Federal Court judge has thrown out the final delaying actionsby Merck Frosst, Merck & Co's Canadian subsidiary, aimed at keeping generic lovastatin off the market, Canadian firm Apotex has told local press.
The delay came about as a result of the "linkage regulations," appended to Bill C-91 (Marketletters passim), which state that if a brand-name pharmaceutical company alleges a generic competitor is about to infringe on its patent, the government must withhold the "notice of compliance" the generic company needs to market its product, until a hearing its held, commented Canada's Financial Post.
Jack Kay, president of Apotex, said that his firm's product has been held up for 43 months after Merck Frosst won two extensions. The latest request for an extension by the firm was refused, and Apotex then received its notice of compliance. Apotex has begun shipping its product, while Merck says it intends to sue for patent infringement.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze