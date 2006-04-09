Court orders NY co to stop Canadian drugs

The US District Court for the Southern District of New York has ordered a New York company run by Christine and Claire Ruggiero to stop importing drugs from Canada, receiving commissions from such importation and advertising or promoting any drug import service. The court also ordered the defendants to pay $4,000 in profits from their illegal activities.

The permanent injunction is the result of legal action begun in November 2004, when the federal government filed a civil complaint, based on a Food and Drug Administration investigation of Canada Care Drugs Inc's illegal importation operations. The FDA's investigation involved undercover purchases of prescription medicines through Canada Care. The law suit alleged the women earned a 10% commission from illegally importing the drugs, beginning in November 2003, from Canadian pharmacies that do not make the products and are not required to follow storage and delivery safeguards.

In announcing the ruling, the FDA stressed that illegally imported drugs can pose a public health risk because the quality, safety and effectiveness of the medicines cannot be assured.