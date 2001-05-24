COX-2 drugs to spur chronic pain market

Sales of prescription drugs to treat chronic and severe pain fromcancer, low-back injury and osteoarthritis totaled an estimated $4.8 billion last year in the world's seven major pharmaceutical markets (the USA, France, Germany, Italy, Spain the UK and Japan), according to a new study from Decision Resources. Sales of these products are expected to surpass $7 billion by 2010, primarily as a result of the introduction of novel pain medications, the report forecasts.
Of the hundreds of investigational agents under study for pain control, the second-generation cyclo-oxygenase-2 (COX-2) inhibitors hold the greatest commercial promise, despite the fact that they offer only incremental clinical advantages over current therapies, says DR. The recent success of these products in the large and underserved market for pain therapies exemplifies the significant commercial opportunity for novel agents in development for this indication, it says, noting that they have quickly overtaken traditional nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs in the treatment of osteoarthritis in the USA, the largest market for these novel drugs. COX-2 inhibitors are also penetrating the low-back and cancer pain markets, but less dramatically because they are not formally approved for use in these indications.
The report expects to see continued uptake of COX-2 inhibitors in each of the three pain indications under study, even in the absence of formal approval for use in cancer and low-back pain, and in all market regions, with their most dramatic success continuing to be in the approved indication of osteoarthritis and in the USA.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze